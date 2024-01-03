Atherton Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian announces office hours

by Linda Hubbard on January 3, 2024

In late December the Atherton City Council welcomed Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins Manuelian to  the Mayoral role for 2024 and Council member Elizabeth Lewis into the Vice Mayor role.

Mayor Hawkins-Manuelian will host office hours on Mondays from noon to 1:00 pm at the Atherton Town Center in the 1st Floor Administrative Conference Room. Appointments are not required.

If you would like to make an appointment you can email Mayor Hawkins-Manuelian directly at dhawkins-manuelian@ci.atherton.ca.us.

