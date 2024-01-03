New year brings new rain to Menlo Park

Update 3:30 pm: Surprise rain is coming through — updated measurement tomorrow!

The rain gods took a day off on New Year’s Day but returned on January 2 and overnight January 3.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital and manual rain gauges were almost in sync, recording 0.53″ on Tuesday and 0.26″ as of 11:00 am today, Wednesday, January 3rd.

That brought the season-t0-date to 5.50″, far less than the about 15″ recorded as of January 2, 2023.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023