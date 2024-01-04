1963: The Climactic Year of the Civil Rights Movement Revisited is topic on January 10

On Wednesday, January 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, join the Menlo Park Library on a virtual visit to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, to learn more about the pinnacle of the Civil Rights Movement. Register via Zoom.

Sixty-one years ago, 1963 was the turning point in the Civil Rights Movement. From Dr. King’s toughest campaign in Birmingham, Alabama, to the success of the March on Washington for Job and Freedom, the Civil Rights Movement reached its peak.

National Civil Rights Museum Associate Curator & Historian Ryan Jones will share the pivotal events and dynamic leaders whose courage transformed the world and led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.