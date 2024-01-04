From a Teen’s Perspective: Dealing with writer’s block

People sometimes ask me how I’m able to come up with an idea for this column and write an article every week. And the truth is, it can be very, very difficult.

I’m sure high school seniors can relate to this one. The feeling of staring at your tenth college essay prompt with a brain ready to combust is a unique form of torture.

Writer’s block is just one type of creative apathy. No matter the source of the obstacle, here are a few tips for coming up with new ideas.

1. Know yourself: First you need to figure out what kind of person you are. Some people feel most creative when they are completely relaxed and free. If that’s you, then make sure you slot out time in your day to chill before working on a big project or writing piece. Read a book, do some self-care, and try to clear your mind of unnecessary distractions.

If you’re the type of person who can only work under pressure, then you need to perfect the balancing act between proactive planning and procrastination. Perhaps set micro-deadlines for coming up with ideas throughout the day, where you can set ten-minute timers and force yourself to come up with something by the end.

2. Determine your goal: Ask yourself what you want to achieve with your project. For example, the goal of my column is to share snippets of the teenage perspective and give advice to others. Therefore, I narrow the scope of my ideas to helpful teen-related topics. Once you know what “genre” of idea that best suits your audience, you can start listing off words and phrases you associate with that genre and go from there.

3. Always pay attention: This is the most important step. Almost all of my ideas come from simple observations. Actively listen to friends, family, and anyone else you interact with. Choosing something they talk about ensures they will care about what you have to say. Look at the world around you and dig a little deeper. Ask yourself, ‘Why are things the way they are? How does something work?’

It can be helpful to jot down the little thoughts that pop into your head throughout the day so you have a steady list to pull from. Include anything and everything that comes to mind, from your immediate reflections on an activity to song lyrics that resonated with you.

Whether you’re writing an essay, creating a presentation, or constructing a piece of art, your central idea is the most important part. And while searching for those ideas can be tough, these strategies will hopefully ease the process.

In truth, the greatest ideas come from the heart, so make it a conscious practice to keep in touch with what you notice and feel everyday.

