Music from “just over the hill” at The Guild on January 5

The Guild Theatre continues to spotlight local talent with the Alex Lucero Band taking the stage on Friday, January 5. Get tickets online.

Here’s some background about Alex from his website:

“Born and raised in small-town Oakdale, California, Alex began developing his musical prowess at the age of 16 by performing live throughout his local scene, turning heads everywhere he played. His velvety, gravel vocals and bass/ guitar playing transforms any room he performs.

“At the age of 23, Alex moved to Santa Cruz to pursue music full time. Influenced by the soul music of the ‘60s and ’70s, Alex successfully blends the styles of his idols, meshing Soul, Blues, and Americana music, while making it distinctly his own.”