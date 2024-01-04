Spotted: Dungeness crab at Cook’s Seafood in Menlo Park

Tomorrow Dungeness crab season will reopen in California’s northernmost counties. State officials say commercial crab fishing will be permitted north of Sonoma County beginning January 5, 2024.

Yesterday when we swung by Cook’s there was no crab, but we got lucky today and picked up a fairly good size crab — probably from Washington — paying $16.99 a pound.

Long time local tip: Don’t forget to ask for the “pink sauce.” The small size is sufficient for two people and one crab.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023