Menlo Park wakes up to wet streets

There was a bit of rain overnight in Menlo Park, which was not forecast, making it a surprise.

It didn’t amount to much — just 0.02″ according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital and manual gauges, which were pretty much in sync.

That brings the season-t0-date to 5.53″.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most taken in January 2021 (c) 2021