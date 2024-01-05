Senator Josh Becker becomes Chair of the California Legislative Bay Area Caucus

On January 4, State Senator Josh Becker (D- Menlo Park) was voted as the Chair of the California Legislative Bay Area Caucus for the 2024 session. Senator Becker succeeds Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) who has led the caucus for eight years and transformed it into an influential policy-making body.

The vote occurred during the Bay Area Caucus’ annual summit at which legislative priorities are finalized. In addition to Becker being voted as Chair, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) has been voted as Vice Chair.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with this responsibility to lead our caucus and to take a greater role in working on solutions that impact our region,” said Becker. “I would like to thank Assemblymember Phil Ting who has led our caucus. We are all united in our determination to ensure the quality of life of all our constituents, and I will do everything possible to make sure that the state addresses the needs of our community, especially on issues related to homelessness, climate change, wildfire mitigation and insurance, transportation infrastructure, increasing affordable housing construction.”

“It’s been a privilege to build and lead this Caucus,” said Assemblymember Ting. “Senator Becker is a creative legislator who is always looking at new ideas and approaches to solve our many regional issues. Along with Assemblymember Wicks he will fight to make sure we get our share of resources and pass legislation that helps our region.”

The California Legislative Bay Area Cauus consists of 27 members of the Senate and Assembly who represent the San Francisco Bay Area region and advocate for policy solutions that directly impact the region. Its size makes it one of the most influential and powerful caucuses in the State Capitol, and because it represents one of the most diverse and most economically powerful regions in the nation, it has significant influence on setting statewide policy on issues such as decarbonizing California, creating sustainable public transportation, protecting individual rights, and building a stronger economy.

Senator Becker, who represents District 13, which encompasses nearly all of the Peninsula., assumes his role as Chair immediately and will begin working with his legislative colleagues to address the challenges that California faces during this legislative session.

Photo of Senator Becker by Irene Searles (c) 2022