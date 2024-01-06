Fiction Book Group discusses tales by Joyce Carol Oates on January 9

by Contributed Content on January 6, 2024

On Tuesday, January 9, from 6:30 to 7:45 pm, the Menlo Park Library’s Fiction Book Group takes on a haunting set of tales from Joyce Carol Oates.

Cardiff, By the Sea: Four Novellas of Suspense is said to be a spellbinding collection of deeply disturbing tales by the grand mistress of ghoulishness. Is it all too much? Join us online and share your thoughts! Register via Zoom.

Menlo Park Library’s Fiction Book Group meets online on the second Tuesday of each month.

