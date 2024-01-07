Incredible mushrooms spotted on Coal Mine Ridge hike
InMenlo contributing photographer Robb most took a hike at Coal Mine Ridge yesterday and spotted an amazing variety of mushrooms, mainly along the Arroyo trail. We showcase his photos here — and are hopeful one or more InMenlo readers can fill us in on what they are called.
Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023
Chris MacIntosh January 07, 2024 at 11:40 am
1. Omphalotus olivascens, Jack O’Lantern
2. White ones: possibly hygrophorus eburneus, Cowboy’s handkerchief (if they were rather slimy as well as wet)
3. Probably also jack o’lantern
4. Not sure
5. Some kind of small shelf fungus but need info about underside as well.
BTW those who’ve read this comment may be interested to know that there is a Fungus Fair in Santa Cruz next weekend (Jan 12-14) https://ffsc.us/fair/2024/about