Rain arrives in Menlo Park right on schedule

The weather forecast yesterday was for rain to begin at 1:00 pm, and it arrived on schedule. It just didn’t amount to much.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent reports just 0.11″, bringing the season-to-date schedule to 5.64″.

More rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Accuweather.

InMenlo file photo by Robb Most (c) 2021