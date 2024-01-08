Catherine Milton authors book Creating AmeriCorps

Menlo Park resident Catherine Milton’s life is focused on public service — and getting more people involved in serving.

Her new book Creating AmeriCorps: Bipartisanship in Action comes on the 30th anniversary of the independent U.S. government agency that she helped found and shape.

“I think it’s really important to celebrate the creativity that comes from grass roots efforts as well as political leaders who put aside their differences and do what’s good for the country,” she said.

The book describes how social entrepreneurs and Democratic and Republican leaders —including Senator Edward Kennedy and President George H.W. Bush — came together to create the bipartisan Commission on National and Community Service, the federal agency that laid the foundation for new national service programs.

With the election of President Bill Clinton, the staffs of the White House and the Commission worked together to design and build AmeriCorps, creating opportunities for thousands of young people from varied backgrounds to work together to tutor children, build houses for the homeless, improve the natural environment, and assist in times of natural disasters — all while earning funding for their education or training.

To date, over 1.2 million people have served as AmeriCorps members.

“It’s one way to pay for college as opposed to government loans,” said Catherine.

This is not Catherine’s first book. She previously wrote a number of books on criminal justice reform.

Creating AmeriCorps is available on Amazon.

Photo courtesy of Catherine Milton