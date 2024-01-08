Melina Gehring honored by Silicon Valley YMCA for volunteer efforts

Menlo Oaks resident Melina Gehring was one of 12 volunteers honored by the Silicon Valley YMCA at its Red Triangle Dinner. This award honors adults who have deeply impacted the lives of young people, adults, and families through significant volunteer leadership at their local YMCAs.

Melina has created synergy between Stanford University and the Palo Alto Family YMCA. She has worked at Stanford for the past four years, currently in the role of Research Safety Excellence Lead with the University’s Environmental Health and Safety department. As a Board Member of the Palo Alto Family YMCA for over four years, she found ways to involve Stanford students in service learning and leadership opportunities at the YMCA, collaborating with Stanford’s Haas Center for Public Service.

“Her familiarity with Stanford has benefited our YMCA terrifically,” said the Palo Alto YMCA Executive Director Delayzio Amerson. “We’ve been able to reach out to many members of the Stanford community and in turn, that has let us connect with more parts of the Palo Alto community.”