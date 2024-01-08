Spotted: Frosty vineyard in Portola Valley

by Linda Hubbard on January 8, 2024

No, this wasn’t taken this morning when the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at dawn. Rather it was part of a recent Portola Vineyards newsletter that owner Len Lehman sent out;  He wrote:

“Winter in the vineyard is a time of silent suspension, of rest. Having dropped their leaves, the vines hold in stillness overwinter until the longer days and warmer temperatures of spring usher in another cycle of growth. For us, also, the new year invites renewal and the setting of intention. Nature reminds us of the importance of rest and rejuvenation.”

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search