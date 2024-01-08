Spotted: Frosty vineyard in Portola Valley

No, this wasn’t taken this morning when the temperature dipped to 34 degrees at dawn. Rather it was part of a recent Portola Vineyards newsletter that owner Len Lehman sent out; He wrote:

“Winter in the vineyard is a time of silent suspension, of rest. Having dropped their leaves, the vines hold in stillness overwinter until the longer days and warmer temperatures of spring usher in another cycle of growth. For us, also, the new year invites renewal and the setting of intention. Nature reminds us of the importance of rest and rejuvenation.”