Youth poster workshop with Nancy Cato set for January 7 & 11

Menlo Park’s Black Liberation Month Celebration, which is coming up in February, will feature a youth poster contest and exhibition. To prepare, students in Grades K-12 are invited to create some poster art with artist Nancy Cato on two dates: Sunday, January 7, from 11:00 to 12:30 at the Belle Haven Library (413 Ivy Dr) and on Thursday, January 11, from 3:00 to 4:30 pm at the Menlo. Park Library (800 Alma St.)

The 2024 Black History / Black Liberation Month theme celebrates the entire history of African Americans and the Arts. Black artists have introduced influential movements, using art to preserve history and community memory as well as offering empowerment in visual and performing arts, literature, fashion, folklore, language, film, music, architecture, culinary and other forms of cultural expression.

San Francisco illustrator and muralist Nancy Cato has been creating whimsically edgy characters for more than a decade. Working in pen and Ink, Cato has created numerous illustrations for her line of greeting cards, art prints and t-shirts. Cato navigates childhood and the everyday lives of Black people coupled with the harsh racial realities of living in America.

Children’s books have been a lifelong pursuit for Cato, primarily to encourage literacy among young people and inspire the next generation. She is currently working on a demanding childhood character who wants to be heard.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.