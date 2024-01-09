From a Teen’s Perspective: We made it! Now what?

To all my fellow high school seniors out there, I think we need to give ourselves a massive pat on the back. After the stress of finals and college applications, we’ve reached the light at the end of the tunnel.

We will all be “second-semester seniors” soon, and carry the glory of that title through the halls of our schools. The juniors will ogle at our carefree attitude and envy our position on the other side of the finish line.

And while seniors still have to think about grades and college decisions, “the hard part” is behind us — at least that’s what I’m telling myself. In truth, life probably won’t feel that much different (except I won’t have to write a college essay at midnight while on the brink of a mental breakdown).

I’ll still stress about tests and devote time to the school paper, worry about finding a college roommate and fuss over my summer plans. But there’s a sense of freedom simultaneously relaxing and invigorating me.

For the first time in a long time (or maybe ever, thanks to COVID’s initial disruption of freshman year) high school will feel like high school. Let me explain:

We live in an area where high school is less of a learning experience and more of an audition for life. How well can you test? How many awards can you earn? So much of our time is spent building a resume, hyperfocusing on a limited set of goals. It’s easy to forget that high school is more than just a stepping stone to college. It’s a unique place that offers once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

This semester, we can begin to pursue those opportunities with greater gusto and satisfaction. As such, I thought I would share a bit about my approach to making the most of my final semester in high school.

First and foremost, I am placing more focus on my relationships with others. Life is one big group project, and I am so grateful to all the people who have brought me joy and support throughout high school.

Now that I have more time on my hands and less academic engagements, I want to make many more memories with friends and family before I head off to college. We’ve all accomplished a lot in the past four years and now is the perfect time to celebrate our successes and deepen our bonds.

Whether it’s late night drives, movie marathons, or afterschool coffee runs, I can’t wait to spend time with people who I’ll see less of next year but who will always have my back.

In addition to focusing on relationships — which have incredible mental health benefits — I plan on prioritizing my emotional and physical wellness in other ways, as well. Most notably, sleep!

After years of studying past midnight, I feel like I could enter a months-long hibernation. And while that may not be possible, I can still catch up on sleep little by little. This semester, I am trying to set a strict bedtime of 11:00 pm for school nights so I can feel rested during the day and not crash by 6th period.

I also plan on exercising more and eating healthier. I figure that my first semester of college is going to be quite a whirlwind, so I might as well build up my strength and institute healthy habits — which includes academic habits, as well, even though school will carry less pressure — before I enter the next chapter of my life.

I’m also getting ready for that next chapter by exploring the things that truly excite me. College offers myriad academic opportunities that allow you really dive deep into your interests, but the freedom of choice can also be overwhelming.

I want to determine which areas of knowledge I want to explore in college. Obviously I can’t predict what classes I will love in a few years, but it will be nice to have some idea of what I want to invest the most time into so that I can target the amazing opportunities related to those specific studies.

This might be a random one, but I’m also excited to read a ton this semester! Normally I’m so busy working on school and extracurriculars that taking time to read for fun seems wasteful. Now, however, I can indulge in all the stories and information I desire to learn on my own. I think reading really is underappreciated in our society — books are free brain food — and I want to grow my mind this semester!

Finally, I think it’s important to make some moolah before I head off to college. I plan to get a job (I have yet to determine where) and save up so I can have more spending freedom next year. Plus, having some work experience on my resume could help my chances for future internships and jobs.

Of course, there’s no “right way” to be a second-semester senior. But it’s helpful to contemplate how this semester will be different than the rest, and how you can use those differences to your advantage, both in enjoying the present moment and preparing for the future.

Whether or not you follow a similar plan to me, the broader point is to chase new and existing personal goals that were previously overshadowed by the larger, more impending goals that we were all told to work towards in the first 3.5 years of high school. Celebrate the little victories as you reach those goals and find satisfaction in both the journey and the celebration. Cheers, seniors!

Dylan Lanier, a senior at Menlo-Atherton High School, was accepted early decision to Northwestern University where he’ll attend journalism school in the fall.

