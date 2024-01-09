Wet streets — in patches — in Menlo Park this morning

by Linda Hubbard on January 9, 2024

Heading out on a dog walk this morning about 10:30 we were surprised by the wet streets — in patches. Dry spots alternated with slightly larger wet spots.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent checked both his manual and digital gauge when we returned home and saw that 0.01″ had fallen before midnight last night. Nothing more today.

That brings the season-to-date to 5.65″. More rain is forecast for tomorrow.

InMenlo file photo from January 2017

