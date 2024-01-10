Rainbow starts a rainy day in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on January 10, 2024

Scott Loftesness took this photo at Sharon Park shortly after dawn this morning — the perfect rainbow to start the day.

Not long after, we were parking at Sharon Heights with the intention of taking a pre-breakfast walk. But a downpour interfered.

It rained off and on throughout the day but more in sputters than hard precipitation.

InMenlo weather watcher recorded 0.09″ in both his manual and digital gauges, bringing the season-to-date to 5.74″.

Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2024

