St. Raymond School 7th grader appearing on Food Network’s Kids’ Baking Championship

Andy Coyle, a seventh grader at St. Raymond School, has had a long time passion for baking.

About five years ago he launched his own business — Andy’s Big Head Bakery. Since then he’s been baking for friends, families, neighbors and school functions.

A few years ago he decided to apply to be on Food Network’s Kids’ Baking Championship and he made it on the new season that premiered January 1.

Way to go Andy!