Menlo Together hosting Happy Hour on January 12

Menlo Together invites residents to kick off the new year with a Happy Hour at Mama Coco’s back patio (1081 El Camino Real) on Friday, January 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

“Come celebrate all that you helped accomplish last year and all that we will accomplish together in 2024 that will make Menlo Park integrated and diverse, multi-generational, and environmentally sustainable,” said the invitation.

RSVPs are appreciated.

Refreshments provided. Kids welcome — there will be a craft table.