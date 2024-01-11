Menlo Together hosting Happy Hour on January 12

by Contributed Content on January 11, 2024

Menlo Together invites residents to kick off the new year with a Happy Hour at Mama Coco’s back patio (1081 El Camino Real) on Friday, January 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

“Come celebrate all that you helped accomplish last year and all that we will accomplish together in 2024 that will make Menlo Park integrated and diverse, multi-generational, and environmentally sustainable,” said the invitation.

RSVPs are appreciated. 

Refreshments provided. Kids welcome — there will be a craft table.

