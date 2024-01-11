Napoleon Bonaparte is the topic of lecture on January 12

by Linda Hubbard on January 11, 2024

Join Rick Deutsch at Little House Activity Center (800 Middle Avenue) on Friday January 12, from 11:00 to noon, for a special lecture on Napoleon Bonaparte. Free to members/$5 for non-members.

The French Empire under Napoleon controlled most of Western Europe. Only Great Britain escaped his grasp. His strategic sense allowed him to dominate on the battlefield. Once called the Little Corporal, his size was irrelevant to his success. Winning battle after battle, the Battle of Waterloo was his downfall and led to his eventual confinement by the British on the island of Saint Helena.

Rick Deutsch a histophile – a lover of history and gives speeches the “average” audience enjoys: the Great Wall of China, Aviation, the Renaissance, Napoleon, Genghis Kahn, the Titanic and even UFO’s.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

