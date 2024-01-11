Photographer Rick Morris now offering birding tours
Have you ever wanted to go on a birding expedition but were not sure where to go? There’s now an answer. Menlo Park resident and bird photographer Rick Morris, whose work we’ve featured on InMenlo, recently launched a new service offering birding tours.
Over the past three years, Rick has spent a good amount of time venturing out around the San Francisco Bay Area and has become quite knowledgeable about birding hotspots and the different species of birds.
To determine what’s best for you, Rick will first ask you a few questions to understand your goals and needs for the birding trip. He’ll then suggest two or three potential locations for the birding tour along with pricing.
“I recently took a Menlo Park family out on a two-hour birding expedition walking around a nearby bay lands park,” says Rick. “They were able to see multiple species of hawks including a Red-Tailed Hawk, a Northern Harrier and a Coopers Hawk.
“They were also able to see many species of shorebirds, including Northern Shovelers and American Coots. Along the way, they also saw some house finches, an Anna’s Hummingbird and multiple hares.”
If you or someone you know would enjoy a local birding tour, please contact Rick at inthewildwithrick@gmail.com or call/text him at 650.793.2157.
Rick’s informational video is located here.
Are you a bird fancier but not interested in a walking tour? Rick also offers bird calendars.
