Photographer Rick Morris now offering birding tours

Have you ever wanted to go on a birding expedition but were not sure where to go? There’s now an answer. Menlo Park resident and bird photographer Rick Morris, whose work we’ve featured on InMenlo, recently launched a new service offering birding tours.

Over the past three years, Rick has spent a good amount of time venturing out around the San Francisco Bay Area and has become quite knowledgeable about birding hotspots and the different species of birds.

To determine what’s best for you, Rick will first ask you a few questions to understand your goals and needs for the birding trip. He’ll then suggest two or three potential locations for the birding tour along with pricing.