Turn restrictions on Oak Grove Avenue at Garwood Way/Merrill Street

On January 4, the City of Menlo Park installed an extended median to restrict all left turns at this intersection. Drivers can now only make right turns from Oak Grove Avenue onto Merrill Street/Garwood Way or from Merrill Street/Garwood Way onto Oak Grove Avenue.

Drivers seeking access to these streets can use surrounding streets, including Alma Street, Ravenswood Avenue and Santa Cruz Avenue to access Merrill Street; and Glenwood Avenue to access Garwood Way. There is also substantial public parking a short walk from the businesses located on Garwood Way, Oak Grove Avenue and Merrill Street.