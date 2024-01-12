Lean into Your Writing is topic on January 16 at Menlo Park Library

Interested in leveraging the new year to jump-start your writing?

On Tuesday, January 16, from 6:00 to 7:15 pm, join local author Megan E. McDonald at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for a discussion of how to make time for your practice, where to find your writing community, and what to do when you’re ready to share your work.

Come whether you already have an idea in mind or are just starting out.

Megan E. McDonald is a graduate of the Stanford Online Writing Certificate in Fiction and a member of the California Writers Club SF Peninsula Branch. Her poems Burn Scar and Unlikely Hiker were published in Phases, the Redwood Writers 2023 anthology. She is at work on a novel that dramatizes the threat of wildfire in coastal California communities.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

