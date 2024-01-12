MPCSD School Board considers internal boundary shift for Encinal/Oak Knoll schools

The Menlo Park City School District School Board will consider at their January 18, 2024 meeting a change to its internal boundaries, specifically between Encinal and Oak Knoll schools. The district’s demographic data shows that over time Encinal’s enrollment is predicted to be most impacted by new housing development within Menlo Park.

Planning now for future enrollment will allow a more balanced outcome for both schools. Additionally, facility capacity for Encinal is limited while Oak Knoll currently has the ability to open more classrooms, and the shift in attendance boundaries would promote more access for students to bike and walk using Safe Routes to School.

Initial plans were presented to the Board at the December 14, 2023 meeting. During that discussion the Board gave input to staff, and an adjusted boundary map will be presented at the January 18, 2024 meeting. Board members signaled initial support of the plan in December and will take action on it this month.

Of note, the district will allow any currently enrolled students or incoming siblings to maintain enrollment at their current school. Interested community members may attend the Board meeting on January 18, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. either in person at 181 Encinal Avenue, Atherton, or connect via Zoom.

See the presentation, including boundary maps, here. Meeting details are also available via MPCSD’s BoardDocs.

Should the Board approve the boundary shift it will be in time for February priority new student registration for Fall 2024 and will be communicated on the district’s enrollment webpages.