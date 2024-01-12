The Mock Caldecotts are at the Menlo Park Library on January 17

What if you chose the medalist for Best Picture Book?

Join us for a family event to appreciate picture books, and talk about what we love in picture book art!

The Caldecott Medal honors the best picture book of the year, or more officially-speaking, the medal “shall be awarded annually to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children published in English in the United States during the preceding year.”

On Wednesday, January 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Oak Knoll School Reading Specialist Jacqui Cebrian will be at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to share and read aloud from some of this year’s great books.

Learn about what the Caldecott Medal is for, and talk about what makes text and illustrations work together — and which book nominees you think are the strongest.