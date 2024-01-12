Youth Poster Exhibition submissions accepted through February 4

In conjunction with the City of Menlo Park Black Liberation Month Celebration on February 10, the Youth Poster Exhibition encourages youth creativity and expression. Elementary, middle, and high school students who live or attend school in Menlo Park are invited to submit their original poster art for display in the Black History Month Youth Poster Exhibition.

The exhibition theme is “Black Culture in the Arts,” inspired by African, Caribbean and Black American experiences. Posters can be submitted by individual students or as a classroom group poster. The poster shown above was submitted last year by a third grade classroom at Trinity School.

Poster submissions are now open; they close Feb. 4, 2024. Please find details about the exhibition here: Youth Poster Exhibition submission form(PDF, 334KB)