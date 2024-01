Miko Marks and Frank Thibeaux kick off The Guild’s local sound series

At the Guild Theatre on Thursday, January 18, Frank Thibeaux, who grew up in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park and now lives in San Jose, will open for Americana singer Miki Marks, who makes Oakland her home.

They are part of The Guild’s local sound series, spotlighting Bay Area musicians.

Doors open at 7:00 pm; show starts at 8:00 pm. Get tickets in advance.