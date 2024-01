Rain wimps out yet again in Menlo Park

The rain predicted for this morning and early afternoon didn’t amount to much.

Checking both his manual and digital gauge at 2:00 pm under sunny skies, InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent reports that 0.015″ was recorded. That brings the season-to-date to 5.825″.

Maybe the storm is just slow getting to the Peninsula. More rain is forecast for this evening and over night.

