How to rent Menlo Park playing fields — seasonally or one-time

The City of Menlo Park is accepting applications for Designated Field User Groups for the February-August season. The Designated Field User Group application is for organized sports groups that engage in seasonal athletic field use, such as for recurring practices, games and tournaments.

Designated Field User Groups may reserve City of Menlo Park athletic fields for seasonal use during these months, subject to field availability, applicant eligibility and other requirements. Organized sports teams and leagues that primarily serve Menlo Park residents are encouraged to apply by the Jan. 18 deadline. See the City’s fields webpage for details.

City of Menlo Park athletic fields are also available throughout the year for one-time reservations and community events, subject to schedule availability and rental requirements. The one-time reservations do not require a designated field user group application. Applications for one-time reservations are accepted at any time.