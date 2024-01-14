Updated Menlo Park rainfall report from Saturday and overnight

Our rain report on Saturday the 13th was issued earlier in the day than usual, so not surprising to find an updated total of 0.22″ and a bit more falling overnight — 0.022 (recorded as of noon today/Sunday).

That brings the season-to-date to 6.067″, according to InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent (who’s evidently getting fond of hundredths of an inch).

Along with dog Maggie, this morning we walked along puddle-filled Bay Laurel, turning right on San Mateo Drive where one big puddle featured a nice reflection of a tree.

Then it was on to the bike bridge to see San Francisquito Creek flowing. The consensus of our fellow viewers is that it’s the highest it’s been this year.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2024