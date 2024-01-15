Global Language Storytime is in Korean on January 18

On Thursday, January 18, from 11:30 to noon, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for a Global Language Bilingual Storytime in Korean.

Enjoy stories, music and movement with Yeiyoung Sarah Won, Instructor and Executive Director at Looking Glass Korean School in San Mateo.

Menlo Park’s Global Language Storytime series features a different language each month, exposing children and families to a wealth of languages and cultures during fun, interactive activities for audiences of all language backgrounds.