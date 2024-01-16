New Valley Oak gets dedicated at Oak Knoll school

To the sound of “round the oak tree, walk with me” sung by students, the Oak Knoll Elementary School community welcomed a new Valley Oak Tree to the campus this afternoon.

“The tree will grow here for years to come, surrounded by the sounds of children laughing and playing,” emailed Principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki.

The new oak, which was funded by the PTO, replaces a large Valley Oak that lost a major branch and subsequently was ruled unsafe by an arborist. That oak, which was removed last September, had graced the campus throughout the school’s 70-plus years. Shown below are current teachers and staff who attended Oak Knoll in their youth with the damaged oak before it was removed.

At the dedication, Principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki spoke these words:

*Reach for the sky

*Always keep growing

… to be an exemplary scholar

*Remember your roots

*Stand tall and proud

….to be a courageous citizen

*Be patient and welcoming to all

*Shelter others

….to be a valued friend

Ceremony photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2024: five former student around old oak courtesy of Alicia Payton-Miyazaki