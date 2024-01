Music with Los Panaderos on January 20

On Saturday, January 20, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm, come to the Belle Haven Library (413 Ivy Dr.) to enjoy a performance of music from various regions of Mexico performed by Los Panaderos.

Hear traditional Mexican folk music, including Son Jarocho, from the state of Veracruz; Son Huasteco from the states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, and Veracruz; and Son Mariachero from the states of Jalisco and Nayarit.