Belle Haven Action holds Unity Walk on MLK Jr. Day

Over 120 people participated in Belle Haven Action’s (BHA) Unity Walk in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15. Community leaders, neighbors and friends walked together from Belle Haven Elementary School to the Karl E. Clark Park.

Led by the beautiful voice of Adrianna Walker who sang We Shall Overcome, the group included Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor (pictured above, far right) and other public officials who later joined in with Lift Every Voice and Sing as they arrived at the park.

Cherie Kabba, aka Chillin, the Associate Clubhouse Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Redwood City and the Peninsula was also in attendance and led the spoken word portion of the program. Mayor Taylor encouraged the group to share what “service” means to the group and many attendees shared why community service matters to them.

BHA is a community organization that advocates for the residents of the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park.