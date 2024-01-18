Menlo Park City Council to discuss/adopt Housing Element on January 23

The Menlo Park City Council will meet Jan. 23 to discuss amendments to the 2023-2031 Housing Element, review recommendations from the Housing and Planning Commissions, and consider adopting the amendments.

In a letter received Dec. 20, 2023, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) deemed the Housing Element to be in substantial compliance with state law upon re-adoption by the City Council and approval by HCD. The Housing Element is a state-mandated part of the City’s General Plan and identifies how the city will accommodate its regional housing needs allocation (RHNA) of nearly 3,000 units at different levels of affordability and affirmatively further fair housing across the community.

On Jan. 8, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the Housing Element amendments, and the Housing Commission is scheduled to make a recommendation at a Jan. 18 special meeting.

Click here to view the conditionally-approved 2023-2031 Housing Element.

More information about the Housing Element Update project is available online.