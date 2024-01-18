Nationwide virtual panel on abortion rights set for January 21

Menlo Park resident and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Dorothy Fadiman is one of the participants in a nationwide virtual panel on Sunday, January 21, at 7:00 pm that will discuss the impact of a post-Roe America and how abortion rights will be at the forefront of the upcoming 2024 election. Sign up online.

Panelists include Lupe M. Rodríguez, Executive Director of the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice and Laurie Bertram Roberts, Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund, along with Dorothy. The event will be moderated by Rose Aguilar, host of the radio show Your Call on KALW in San Francisco.

This event is sponsored by Concentric Media / Choice at Risk and co-sponsored with the Peninsula Peace and Justice Center.