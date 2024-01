Beetlelady discusses metamorphosis on January 21

On Sunday, January 21, from 11:00 to noon, the Beetlelady (Dr. Stephanie Dole) will be at the Belle Haven Library (413 Ivy Dr.) discussing metamorphosis.

Learn about the ways arthropods grow and change

Explore how metamorphosis makes insects so successful

Meet live insects in all their life cycle stages

Make an insect craft

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.