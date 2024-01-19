Dive in! Sunday morning women’s water polo at Burgess Pool

On Sunday mornings at Burgess Pool you will find a dynamic gathering of women ages 25 to 70 from different backgrounds playing water polo, rain or shine. They’re the Menlo Mavens.

Women of all skill levels participate — some trying water polo for the first time, others playing after a hiatus having played in college. It’s a place for fitness, camaraderie, and a bit of friendly competition, especially during the annual tournaments.

Alli Zeiser (4th grade teacher) enthusiastically affirms: “I hadn’t realized how much I missed the team sports community until I walked onto the pool deck for my first water polo practice in 20 years. The team greeted me warmly and instantly quelled my nerves. It can be terrifying to try something ‘new’ as an adult, but I would highly recommend joining if you have any experience swimming or playing water polo. I’m absolutely loving it!”

Beyond the pool, the community celebrates victories and personal achievements.

“Our team welcomes players from beginners to ex-college athletes. It is fun at any age — I didn’t start until 50!” says Megan Ancker (urgent care physician).

Find out more at the Menlo Mavens website.