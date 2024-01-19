MPCSD Board approves new school boundaries

The Menlo Park City School Board approved changes to the district’s internal boundaries, effective immediately, at its January 18 meeting.

Emails Board member Francesca Segre: “Children who are new to the district and who live in the Downtown Corridor and in Middle Plaza will now be assigned Oak Knoll as their home school, rather than Encinal. Currently enrolled students (and their siblings) can stay at their current campus, or request a change of campus if they prefer.

“The superintendent proposed the boundary change to help balance out enrollment and create safer routes to school. Encinal has limited capacity and is expected to see enrollment grow as new homes are built. Meanwhile, Oak Knoll has capacity to open up additional classrooms.

“The updated boundaries also mean students in the Downtown Corridor will no longer need to cross busy El Camino to get to Encinal. Students in Middle Plaza have a well-marked crosswalk across El Camino and a clear path and protected bike lane down Middle Ave. to reach Oak Knoll.”

Registration for new students opens February 1.

The Board also approved the 2024-25 school calendar, which aligns with Sequoia Union High School District. You can see the calendar weblink here.