Rain in the forecast — but not much yet today

The rain on Tuesday at 0.25″ out did the rain today which was only 0.03″ as of 4:30 pm when InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent checked his digital and manual rain gauges.

The brings the season-to-date total to 6.347″ (yes, down to the hundredths of an inch!).

More rain is predicted this evening and overnight.