Lunar New Year calligraphy class on January 24

by Contributed Content on January 20, 2024

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Wednesday, January 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm for an introduction to the art of Chinese calligraphy. For ages 6 to adult.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of the Dragon), instructor Jojo Liu will be teaching traditional Chinese calligraphy basics including holding a brush, and writing basic strokes and New Year sayings.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

