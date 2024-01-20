Lunar New Year calligraphy class on January 24

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Wednesday, January 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm for an introduction to the art of Chinese calligraphy. For ages 6 to adult.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of the Dragon), instructor Jojo Liu will be teaching traditional Chinese calligraphy basics including holding a brush, and writing basic strokes and New Year sayings.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.