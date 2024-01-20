Off and on rain in Menlo Park today will intensify overnight

There were periods where the rain paused today, but the forecast is for it to intensify late this afternoon and into the evening. Alas, that makes for a soggy Niners game.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated yesterday’s rainfall to 0.08″ and reported 0.23″ as of 4:00 pm today. The season-to-date stands at 6.627″. That is well below the season-to-date on January 19, 2023 which stood at 23.53″.

Robb Most photographed this rain-kissed bud in his front yard.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2024