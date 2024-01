Spotted: Oak Knoll third graders performing The Lion King

Third graders from Oak Knoll School performed Disney’s The Lion King at Hillview School this afternoon.

Principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki was good enough to send InMenlo some photos she took, emailing: “It is a wonderful event for all of our third graders and an opportunity for them to live our mission — every child an exemplary scholar, a valued friend and a courageous citizen.”

Photos by Alicia Payton-Miyazaki (c) 2024