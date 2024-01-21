Duran Duran returns to The Guild for another benefit concert

The iconic British rock band, Duran Duran, returns to The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park on February 6 for a special appearance in support of Hamilton Families‘ mission to end family homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This new event is part of The Guild Theatre’s “Doing Good At The Guild” charity concert series. Attendees not only enjoy an intimate music experience but also contribute to a good cause. Duran Duran, known for its philanthropic efforts, is excited to be a part of this initiative once again.

Duran Duran appeared at The Guild in July, 2023, in a benefit concert for the UK-based charity The Cancer Awareness Trust, following news that their friend and former band-member, guitarist Andy Taylor, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018.

Presale tickets for the February 6 concert will be available to members of the Duran Duran VIP Fan Community on Monday, January 22. General on-sale will commence on Wednesday, January 24 at noon PT.