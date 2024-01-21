Predicted rain bypasses Menlo Park but drenches the Niners

by Linda Hubbard on January 21, 2024

We reported yesterday afternoon at 4:00 pm that rain would intensify over the next few hours. And we watched downpour after downpour fall during the 49ers game in Santa Clara.

But somewhat strangely it bypassed Menlo Park. There was just another 0.01″ before midnight last night. And then another 0.01″ between midnight and 10:00 am today.

That brings the season-to-date to 6.647″ with the sun poking through the clouds this morning.

Photo by Robb Most taken yesterday morning (c) 2024

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search