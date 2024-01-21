Predicted rain bypasses Menlo Park but drenches the Niners

We reported yesterday afternoon at 4:00 pm that rain would intensify over the next few hours. And we watched downpour after downpour fall during the 49ers game in Santa Clara.

But somewhat strangely it bypassed Menlo Park. There was just another 0.01″ before midnight last night. And then another 0.01″ between midnight and 10:00 am today.

That brings the season-to-date to 6.647″ with the sun poking through the clouds this morning.

Photo by Robb Most taken yesterday morning (c) 2024