Explore a cave at the Atherton Library on January 27

by Contributed Content on January 22, 2024

Have you ever thought about getting into cave exploration or “spelunking?” Visit the Atherton Library on January 27 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for an opportunity to learn about caves and test your careful-explorer skills with CaveSim, an all-in-one portable caving experience!

As you crawl your way through 60 feet of artificial cave passage, you will learn about responsible caving while trying to preserve delicate cave “formations.”

For those of you who’d like to practice climbing skills, experience vertical caving in a 12-foot tower. You’ll also get hands-on practice with a cave rescue stretcher, a working cave rescue phone and learn about bat biology.

