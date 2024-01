Finally — Menlo Park gets pounded by rain

It was a soggy school/work commute as a lot of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours or so.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent checked his digital and manual gauge and got an updated reading of 0.42″ yesterday (Jan. 21) and 1.51″ from midnight to 9:30 am this morning. That brings the season-to-date to 8.56″.

It’s pouring again currently, so we’ll update the numbers later this afternoon.

