From a Teen’s Perspective: Do opposites really attract?

My parents like to say they are a prime example of “opposites attract.” My mom is more left-brained while my dad is more right-brained. She loves math whereas he loves writing. She’s a great cook, and he occasionally pulls out the barbecue (kidding, Dad, your hamburgers rock).

I love having parents who are quite different on the surface. Mom loves Italian food, so she takes me to get the best pasta. Dad is an ice cream aficionado so we often get a sweet treat after dinner.

I play tennis with Dad and do puzzles with Mom… I camp with Mom and watch action movies with Dad. It feels like I get the best of both worlds, and I think they feel that way, too. Their unique strengths compliment each other and help them grow.

However, I don’t think the “opposites” that “attract” are as different as we think. While my parents don’t like all of the same things, their core values are almost identical: they both believe in working hard to achieve your goals, taking responsibility for your actions, having compassion for others, and many more positive principles.

I see this with me and my friends, as well. We share plenty of things in common, but in many ways we are opposites. I have friends who are incredibly artsy and yet I can’t even sketch a cloud, friends who love to shop while I get tired browsing a single store.

I love the ways in which my friends and I differ. I get to experience new things and learn more about the world through their eyes. They inspire me to build upon my strengths and find room for improvement.

But reflecting on why I’m so close with my friends, I think it has to do with what’s beneath the surface. Putting aside our individual likes and dislikes, we all share a lot of fundamental beliefs and I think we can sense that in one another. I know that although my friends and I might not watch the same movies or wear the same clothes, we will always work hard to uplift one another and choose to see the good in life.

So I think that while opposites certainly do attract, the similarities they share are far deeper and more important than the differences we see on the surface.

Got any topics you want me to cover? Email dylanclarklanier@gmail.com with your requests!

Dylan Lanier is a senior at Menlo-Atherton High School. His column appears weekly.

Image by Freepik