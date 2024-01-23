Spotted: Table with Fire District badges at Station 4 in Menlo Park

InMenlo photographer Robb Most snapped this photo when he was covering the opening of Fire Station 4, with retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman in attendance.

“Those are a combination of historic badges from Station 4, as well as current and former badges of firefighters who worked at the Fire Station.,” explains Harold. “In other words, if you spent extensive time working at the Station, your badge and service to the Fire District — specifically District 4 — were memorialized in the table that the crew uses daily and breaks bread together at.

“This table was hand made by the crew, specifically Captain Eric McGlennon. The wood is from the redwood trees cut down on the site to make way for the new Fire Station.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023